ESPN debates better coaching job: Clemson or Georgia?

On the surface, while close in some aspects, the conclusion would seem to fall on the ultimate prize that Clemson has collected twice in the last six years against a drought stretching back to 1980.

But according to an ESPN+ article Thursday ($), Georgia has the better coaching job, slightly.

ESPN has been doing a series pitting top programs against each other lately, and this edition matched up Dabo Swinney's Tigers, that have made six-straight Playoff appearances after ACC Championships, made four national-title games and won two of them, against a Bulldogs program that has won three division titles, one SEC crown and made one national-title game appearance under Kirby Smart since 2016.

The ESPN endeavor measured four areas and the two sides split them, with Clemson being granted the edge on history and resources/administrative support, and Georgia getting the nod on recruiting/access to talent and expectations/program environment.

The conclusion of Georgia being the better job seemed to rest largely on Bulldogs' potential, however.

"[The better job] should be Georgia, but right now it's Clemson," an industry source said, per ESPN. "But if Dabo retires tomorrow, what's the better job? It's going to be hard to follow Dabo."

And a Power 5 coach told ESPN also, "I don't think it's if, I think it's when, there (on Georgia breaking through). You just have so much talent."

One interesting quote giving Clemson the nod came in the environment/expectations category.

"The idea of Clemson being in the same sentence as Georgia is preposterous," an industry source told ESPN, as the article noted Georgia having over double the living alumni base. "The fact it's close says [the better job is] Clemson. So many times it should be Georgia, without question."