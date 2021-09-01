ESPN commercial "College Football is back"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 1, Wed 17:32

The primetime ACC-SEC clash between No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia is only a few days away.

To get you ready, here is a short commercial featuring some of the elite teams in college football including Clemson and Georgia.

"When you are getting ready to open up the season, you can just kinda feel it in the air," Swinney said in the following video.

Check it out below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
ESPN commercial "College Football is back"
ESPN commercial "College Football is back"
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Report: Former Clemson WR signs to NFL practice squad
Report: Former Clemson WR signs to NFL practice squad
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest