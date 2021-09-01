ESPN commercial "College Football is back"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The primetime ACC-SEC clash between No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia is only a few days away.

To get you ready, here is a short commercial featuring some of the elite teams in college football including Clemson and Georgia.

"When you are getting ready to open up the season, you can just kinda feel it in the air," Swinney said in the following video.

Check it out below:

FOOTBALL IS IN THE AIR ?? pic.twitter.com/cT9LQI6YXG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2021