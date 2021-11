ESPN College GameDay predictions for Clemson-South Carolina

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson steps into Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday evening seeking a seventh-consecutive win on the rival South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers are currently an 11.5-point favorite over South Carolina for the 7:30 p.m. SEC Network broadcast start.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew weighed in with their predictions Saturday morning:

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Celebrity guest picker Sebastian Maniscalco: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson - "Big win for Clemson."

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson - "I think South Carolina in a rivalry game keeps it close, but they just don't have enough weapons on offense. I like Clemson."