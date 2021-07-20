ESPN announces Clemson-Georgia as College GameDay site
by - Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 12:27 PM
ESPN will showcase Clemson-Georgia.
ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2021 college football season by showcasing a early-season kickoff game in Charlotte.

Following the season-preview show, College GameDay will travel to Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 4, to spotlight the highly anticipated, potential top-five matchup of Georgia vs. Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The show will originate from Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte, just a few minutes from Bank of America Stadium, where the Bulldogs will take on the Tigers at 7:30 p.m., on ABC Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One. The southern rivals have played more than 60 times, but this will be the first game between the SEC and ACC schools since 2014.

“We all missed the traditions of college football and the festive atmosphere of Saturdays last season, so we are particularly excited to welcome fans back for College GameDay’s 35th season, starting with the first two road shows in Atlanta and Charlotte,” said Drew Gallagher, ESPN coordinating producer.

