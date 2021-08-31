|
EA announces Madden 22 will allow you to play as Clemson for a limited time
|2021 Aug 31, Tue 11:56- -
Game on gamers.
EA Sports announced that Madden 22 will have a new Campus Legends mode that features 10 college teams including Clemson.
The other 'historical programs' include Miami, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Oregon, Nebraska, and Michigan State
The offensive players featured for the Tigers include Trevor Lawrence, DeAndre Hopkins, Grady Jarrett, Travis Etienne Jr., Wayne Gallman Jr., Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, Sammy Watkins, Jordan Leggett, Mitch Hyatt, John Simpson, Tyler Shatley, Jackson Carman
Defensively, Clemson will have standouts Dexter Lawrence, William Perry, D.J. Reader, Grady Jarrett, Dorian O'Daniel, Levon Kirkland, Isaiah Simmons, B.J. Goodson, Vic Beasley Jr., Trayvon Mullen, Mackensie Alexander, A.J. Terrell Jr., Brian Dawkins, Jayron Kearse
Bradley Pinion will represent the special teams for the Tigers.
The limited-time event will run only from August 31 to September 27.
EA announces “Madden 22” will allow gamers to play with college legends from 10 schools: Clemson, Miami, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Michigan State pic.twitter.com/7a2SftDSeA— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 31, 2021
?? @Trevorlawrencee ?? @teehiggins5 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/zgJf18QJGx— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 30, 2021