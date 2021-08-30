Downtown viewing party scheduled for Clemson vs. Georgia

Press Release by

Clemson, SC – The City of Clemson is once again ALL IN! for a Downtown Football Viewing Party Saturday, September 4th on College Avenue between Keith Street and Highway 93. This section of College Avenue will be closed starting at 4:30 pm and will re-open approximately one hour after the game’s conclusion. Cars parked inside the event site after 4:45 pm will be ejected from the event site and will not be allowed to return for the duration of the game. Open Container Law will be suspended in this section of College Avenue only between the hours of 6:30 pm and midnight. Two large screens will be placed at midfield near the police substation and Judge Keller’s store. The broadcast area as well as all trees, streetlights, buildings, etc. are considered neutral zones. Crossing barriers or climbing of any sort will result in an off-sides penalty, a loss of viewing yards, and a potential fine. This will be a rain or shine event.

Avoid These Penalties

-- False Start: Having an open container prior to 6:30 pm

-- Encroachment: Attempting to bring personal coolers or alcoholic beverages into the gated area or take any alcoholic beverages out of the gated area. (All beverages must be obtained from a licensed establishment within the perimeter.)

-- Ineligible Patron Downtown: Anyone carrying an alcoholic beverage outside must have a wristband provided by a local merchant, indicating they have obtained 21 years of eligibility. ? Illegal Substitution: All beverages brought outside must be put in a 16-ounce plastic cup. Absolutely no cans, bottles. This isn’t a baseball event and the band will be in Charlotte, so pitchers and flutes are also prohibited.

Protection Scheme:

-- Wear a facemask. Much like the Tigers are required to have a properly fitted facemask on their helmet anytime they are on the field of play, we strongly encourage you to do the same by wearing a facemask inside the event site.

-- Honor the Halo Rule. Maintain at least 2 yards (6 feet) of space between you and others. This assures event participants have an unimpeded opportunity to stay healthy.

-- Use your own equipment. It is strongly recommended to not share your 16 oz. plastic cup with other attendees regardless of age eligibility.

-- Don’t get flagged for illegal use of hands. Keeping your hands clean and to yourself helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

-- Take Your Tests. Get tested prior to the event and please do not attend if you test positive for COVID-19.

-- Pre-Season Conditioning: Get vaccinated to make sure your body is properly conditioned to fight off COVID infection and mitigate the potential for serious and long-lasting symptoms. This is also the most effective way to keep others in the game.

For the most up to date information and local resources, including testing and vaccination options, click here (Or visit cityofclemson.org and click on the “Covid 19 Updates, Testing, and Vaccine Info” button).

Questions regarding this event can be addressed to Lindsey Newton at 653-2030.