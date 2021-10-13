Dolphins head coach wears Clemson gear after losing bet to Christian Wilkins
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:07 PM
Flores repping the Tigers on Wednesday (Photo via David Furones)
Flores repping the Tigers on Wednesday (Photo via David Furones)

Another BC wagerer loses to Clemson.

First, it was NFL running back A.J Dillon betting with Amari Rodgers against the Tigers and now an NFL head coach.

Former Clemson standout Christian Wilkins had a wager with his Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the Clemson-Boston College game.

Clemson won the contest, and Flores honored the bet by showing up during his Wednesday press conference wearing a purple Clemson shirt.

"I pay my debts," Flores said when asked about repping the Clemson brand.

Good for Flores to pay his debt, even though I'm sure it was tough putting on that Clemson gear after BC barely lost a hard-fought 19-13 game.

For full context, Flores is an alum of Boston College.

