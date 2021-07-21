DJ Uiagelelei's first announced endorsement is with Bojangles
by - Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 5:25 PM
Uiagalelei has his first announced deal.
It's Bo time, for Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei.

ESPN first reported that two leading ACC QBs in Uiagalelei and UNC's Sam Howell were tapped by the North Carolina-based chicken fast food restaurant to promote their offerings.

"More than anything, we felt like Bojangles fans are college sports fans," Bojangles chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward told ESPN. "This is an extension of what matters to our customers and fans."

The California native will be the center of attention Thursday at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte when Clemson is among the featured teams.

He announced signing with Vayner Sports for agent representation earlier this month.

