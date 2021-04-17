DJ Uiagalelei's father sends heartfelt birthday message to his son
by - Saturday, April 17, 2021, 9:00 PM

Saturday marked the 20th birthday for Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

"Big Dave" Uiagalelei tweeted out a special heartfelt message for his son and asked Clemson fans to join him in wishing DJ a happy birthday.

"20 years ago today, God had blessed me with one of the most amazing gift, the birth of my first born, (DJ) David John Uiagalelei," Dave tweeted. "I sent my son his present yesterday and like DJ, he tells me I didn't have to send any present. This is the type of son he is. So selfless and always thinking of others. I can probably write a book on why I love my son so much, but as long as he knows I will never leave him, I will always be there for him, and no matter what happens, I will always love him, that is all that matters. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DJ....I love you son."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers shut out No. 1 Pitt to earn ACC's NCAA automatic bid
Tigers shut out No. 1 Pitt to earn ACC's NCAA automatic bid
DJ Uiagalelei's father sends heartfelt birthday message to his son
DJ Uiagalelei's father sends heartfelt birthday message to his son
Trevor Lawrence responds to criticism of his recent comments
Trevor Lawrence responds to criticism of his recent comments
Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company
Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest