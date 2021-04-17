DJ Uiagalelei's father sends heartfelt birthday message to his son

Saturday marked the 20th birthday for Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

"Big Dave" Uiagalelei tweeted out a special heartfelt message for his son and asked Clemson fans to join him in wishing DJ a happy birthday.

"20 years ago today, God had blessed me with one of the most amazing gift, the birth of my first born, (DJ) David John Uiagalelei," Dave tweeted. "I sent my son his present yesterday and like DJ, he tells me I didn't have to send any present. This is the type of son he is. So selfless and always thinking of others. I can probably write a book on why I love my son so much, but as long as he knows I will never leave him, I will always be there for him, and no matter what happens, I will always love him, that is all that matters. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DJ....I love you son."

Please help me wish my son DJ Uiagalelei HAPPY BIRTHDAY ?????????? pic.twitter.com/0TObDOpyki — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) April 17, 2021