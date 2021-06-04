D.J. Uiagalelei to attend Manning Passing Academy as counselor

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will be serving as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy on July 15-18.

The event will be held at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

It was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, 'Big Cinco' completed 78 out of 117 passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns.

Other quarterbacks reportedly scheduled to be in attendance as counselors besides 'DJU' include Myles Brennan, Matt Corral, J.T. Daniels, Dillon Gabriel, Sam Howell, Max Johnson, Levi Lewis, Grayson McCall, Michael Penix, Michael Pratt, Luke Anthony, Harrison Bailey, Connor Bazelak, Jake Bentley, Anthony Brown, Jarret Doege, Sam Hartman, Gunnar Holmberg, Bo Nix, Phil Jurkovec, Kenny Pickett, Drew Plitt, Brock Purdy, Drew Pyne, Desmond Ritter, Will Rogers, and Lindsey Scott.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked the camp back in 2019.