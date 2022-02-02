DJ Uiagalelei slimming down for more agility

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter was interviewed during Wednesday's National Signing Day show and talked about several topics including the important injury status of signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei.

All signs are trending up for Uiagalelei.

"The anticipation right now is he is going to be healthy (for the spring), and he is," Streeter said about DJU. "He is getting better and better. I can't say he is 100 percent, but his knee is getting back to close to normal. He is working his tail off."

Uiagalelei wore a knee brace and had a splint on his index finger for large portions of last season.

Streeter said that Uiagalelei is getting right mentally as well.

"I've met with him a couple of times, and he is fired up about getting going and coming out with a fresh start and getting healthy," Streeter said. "He's just got a different mindset. Like I said earlier, this team learned a lot of lessons this last year. He is one of them. He's one of the guys that learned a lot of lessons - some good lessons and some lessons that he has to continue to grow from. He's willing to do that. I know he is going to put the work in."

Streeter said that Uiagalelei has lost some weight as he tries to get more mobile in the pocket.

"One thing we talked about is we need to get his weight down a little bit so he can maneuver a little bit better, and he has already lost like 10 pounds," Streeter said. "He's never had any issue with working hard. I'm excited about his future. I'm excited to his response to what happened this past year. I'm anxious to watch him in the spring and see how he does."

In 2021, Uiagalelei passed for 2,247 yards with nine touchdowns and ten interceptions for a QBR of 43.2. He also added 308 yards on the ground with four scores.