D.J. Uiagalelei ranked second in latest 2021 Heisman odds

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's always fun to look forward to a new football season.

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei could be in for a massive campaign at Clemson this coming year.

In 2020 during his freshman season, Uiagalelei completed 78 out of 117 passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns with zero picks for an impressive total quarterback rating of 146.4.

DraftKings released their latest Heisman odds for the 2021 season, with Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler as the favorite with +550 odds.

Uiagalelei, aka 'Big Cinco,' was second on the list (+600), followed by the other frontrunners with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+800), Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (+800), and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+1200).

Could Clemson star receiver Justyn Ross be a lowkey type player to get in the Heisman running if he gets 100 percent healthy and gets in sync with DJU? It's certainly possible as the duo of talented Alabama receivers were high in the Heisman running last season with Devonta Smith winning the prestigious award.

It should be interesting to watch it all unfold this season, as Clemson should again have another explosive offense.