DJ Uiagalelei projected as top-five pick for 2023 NFL draft

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football season and the 2023 NFL draft will be here before you know it.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was projected No. 4 overall to the Carolina Panthers for the 2023 NFL draft by Fox Sports analyst Jason McIntyre.

"This highly rated QB struggled last season on a bad Clemson team, but the tools are all there for the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder to be one of the best pro prospects in the Daunte Culpepper mold," he said about Uiagalelei.

McIntyre projected a huge crop of signal-callers in the first round with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 1 overall), Kentucky's Will Levis (2), Alabama's Bryce Young (3), 'DJU' (4), Florida's Anthony Richardson (5), and Miami's Tyler Van Dyke (8).

In 2021, Uiagalelei passed for 2,247 yards with nine touchdowns and ten interceptions for a QBR of 43.2. He also added 308 yards on the ground with four scores.

Also, Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy had a project to the Bucs at #31 overall.

It's never too early for a 2023 NFL Mock Draft ?



Which @jasonrmcintyre picks do you agree with? pic.twitter.com/0kbruiTVbc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 3, 2022