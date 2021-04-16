DJ Uiagalelei projected as nation's fourth-best QB in 2021
by - Friday, April 16, 2021, 10:40 AM
247Sports projected the top quarterbacks for 2021 this week and Clemson's first-year starter DJ Uiagalelei is in the top-5.

Uiagalelei is rated fourth after performing well in two starts last year when Trevor Lawrence was out for COVID-19 protocol.

"Don't expect much production drop-off at the quarterback position for the Tigers despite losing projected No. 1 overall pick and transcendent prospect Trevor Lawrence," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. "Uiagalelei started against Notre Dame as a true freshman in South Bend and played fearless as Clemson nearly upended the Irish. Across nine games, Uiagalelei was responsible for nine total touchdowns as a passer who mixed it up between the tackles now and again thanks to his Ben Roethlisberger-type size at 6-4, 250 pounds.

"Depth is a concern behind Uiagalelei after second-team option Taisun Phommachanh suffered a serious injury earlier this month in the spring game. Uiagalelei has a chance to rise in these rankings to the top spot by season's end."

247Sports' full top-5 is led by Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler then UNC's Sam Howell, Georgia's JT Daniels, Uiagalelei and Iowa State's Brock Purdy. Out of the ACC, Miami's D'Eriq King (10), BC's Phil Jurkovec (17) and NC State's Devin Leary (25) are also in the top-25.

The former 5-star prospect Uiagalelei passed for 914 yards with five touchdowns to no interceptions in 117 throws last season.

Clemson opens with Daniels and Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

