D.J Uiagalelei listed as a frontrunner for 2022 Heisman Award
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:08 AM
DJU has plenty of upside as bettors think about 2022
DJU has plenty of upside as bettors think about 2022

'Big Cinco' could have a breakout 2022 season.

Clemson sophomore signal-caller D.J. Uiagalelei has led his Tigers to a nine-win season with a bowl forthcoming, but more accolades could be coming next season as Fox Bet has him as a frontrunner for the 2022 Heisman Award.

Obviously, the main frontrunner for the award next season is Heisman-winning Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+200 odds), who will try to join legend Archie Griffin as the only player to win two Heismans.

The other candidates for the prestigious award include Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+400), followed by former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (+700), current Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (+1000), Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (+1200), Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (+1500), and finally Uiagalelei (+1600).

Clemson running back Will Shipley believes that big things are in store for 'DJU' and the Tigers in 2022 according to a recent tweet:

For the season, Uiagalelei has passed for 2059 yards and nine touchdowns.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB will play for Jeff Scott at USF
Former Clemson DB will play for Jeff Scott at USF
D.J Uiagalelei listed as a frontrunner for 2022 Heisman Award
D.J Uiagalelei listed as a frontrunner for 2022 Heisman Award
WATCH: Clemson fans welcome soccer team home after National Championship win
WATCH: Clemson fans welcome soccer team home after National Championship win
WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's national championship win over Washington
WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's national championship win over Washington
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest