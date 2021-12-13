D.J Uiagalelei listed as a frontrunner for 2022 Heisman Award

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'Big Cinco' could have a breakout 2022 season.

Clemson sophomore signal-caller D.J. Uiagalelei has led his Tigers to a nine-win season with a bowl forthcoming, but more accolades could be coming next season as Fox Bet has him as a frontrunner for the 2022 Heisman Award.

Obviously, the main frontrunner for the award next season is Heisman-winning Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+200 odds), who will try to join legend Archie Griffin as the only player to win two Heismans.

The other candidates for the prestigious award include Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+400), followed by former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (+700), current Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (+1000), Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (+1200), Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (+1500), and finally Uiagalelei (+1600).

Clemson running back Will Shipley believes that big things are in store for 'DJU' and the Tigers in 2022 according to a recent tweet:

DJ U for Heisman 2022?? save this tweet?? — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) December 12, 2021

For the season, Uiagalelei has passed for 2059 yards and nine touchdowns.