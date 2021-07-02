DJ Uiagalelei announces signing with sports agency
by - Friday, July 2, 2021, 3:30 PM
Uiagalelei is using the opportunity he has now to sign with an agent and get good deals on his name, image and likeness.
Uiagalelei is using the opportunity he has now to sign with an agent and get good deals on his name, image and likeness.

Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei now has representation in the new world of Name, Image and Likeness at the NCAA level.

He said he has signed with Vayner Sports.

"Blessed and humbled to have this opportunity to work with my family at @vaynersports Thankful for my brothers @ajv & @garyvee Excited for everyone to see what we have in the works!!" Uiagalelei posted on social media.

Vayner Sports bills to be headquartered in New York City with a concentration in representing individuals in football, baseball, gaming and combat sports.

The new NCAA rules passed this week allow for college athletes to sign to a sports agency to negotiate deals on the athletes' behalf regarding use of their name, image and likeness within certain boundaries (like with Clemson following the State of South Carolina policy, athletes cannot endorse tobacco, alcohol, illegal substances or banned athletic substances or anything tied to gambling).

