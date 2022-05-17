Deshaun Watson treating Browns offense to Bahamas trip

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Nothing is probably more relaxing than the beautiful beaches of Nassau, Bahamas.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be treating his new offensive teammates to a all-expense trip to the Bahamas this weekend.

According to Cleveland.com, Watson will have a private jet for around 30 players.

The trip's primary purpose is team bonding and workouts, as Watson spends some time getting to know his new teammates.

Before Watson heads off to the Bahamas, he is scheduled to meet with NFL officials in Texas this week.

They will try to determine whether he violated the league's code of conduct regarding the 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of inappropriate sexual conduct.