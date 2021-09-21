Deshaun Watson still a no-go despite Tyrod Taylor injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Deshaun Watson hasn't played in an NFL game in 2021.

There was a slight chance he could have been activated against the Panthers this Thursday night with quarterback Tyrod Taylor going down with a hamstring injury in the 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

However, that is not the case as head coach David Culley said that Watson won't be available.

“Deshaun Watson will be deactivated this week just like he’s been for the first two ball games,” he said to the media Monday.

Watson is currently facing 22 active lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

If Watson isn't activated and Taylor can't go against the Panthers, look for 22-year-old rookie quarterback Davis Mills to get his first career NFL start.

In the second half of last week's game, he was 8-of-18 passing with a touchdown pass and an interception.