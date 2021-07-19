Deshaun Watson reportedly intrigued by Broncos
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 19, 2021, 12:24 PM
Deshaun Watson has 22 civil cases against him (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Deshaun Watson has 22 civil cases against him (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

There is obviously some uncertainly to the future of 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

22 allegations of sexual misconduct are still looming on civil cases attached to him, and it is conceivable that he won't even play a down in the NFL this season until there are legal resolutions and/or settlements on those cases.

However, that hasn't stopped analysts and fans from speculating on where he might end up playing quarterback in the future.

“Don’t sleep on Denver here because I have been told that Watson has long been intrigued by the Broncos," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said recently on SportsCenter. "They have good options on offense, and Denver is believed to be one of the teams that’s, from afar, monitoring the quarterback landscape around the league, Watson included."

Back in February, Fowler also mentioned the Broncos as a team to watch.

"Deshaun Watson has a list of teams that he’s intrigued by. He’s not pigeonholing anything, but he’s got a list. I didn’t get all the teams, but I was told that the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers are two of them,” Fowler said.

