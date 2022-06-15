Deshaun Watson regrets impact allegations have had around him

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 25 civil lawsuits alleging him having inappropriate sexual conduct regarding massage sessions.

Watson addressed the media for the first time since March 25 and admitted that he regrets the impact that the allegations have had on the people around him.

"I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact that it's had on the community and people outside of just myself," Watson said. "And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, and everyone across the world. That's one thing I do regret is the impact that it's triggered on so many people. It's tough to have to deal with."

Watson may not be able to play football anytime soon, depending on the findings of the NFL investigation that is wrapping up.

"I can't control that," Watson said. "I did everything they asked me to do. I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me," Watson said. "I spent hours with the people they brought down. That's all I can do, is be honest and tell them exactly what happened. They have a job, and so I have to respect that. And that's what we want to do is cooperate. They have to make a decision that's best for the league."

With all the lawsuits hanging over him, Watson was asked how he was doing mentally.

"I have a great family," Watson said. "I have a great legal team. And I have a great supporting cast here in this organization," he said. "I go each and every day focusing on my task and being the best person I can be. I can't control what the other side is doing with the legal process. I just gotta continue to just focus on being the best Deshaun Watson I can be for this organization."