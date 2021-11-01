Depth charts for Clemson-Louisville matchup

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson looks to up its offensive options even more this week at Louisville.

The Tigers and Cardinals are set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on ACC Network, where Dabo Swinney's group is trying to build some momentum coming off of the 30-20 home win over Florida State.

Injuries and other attrition have been particularly a staple on offense, but this week, one Tiger is supposed to return in sophomore running back Kobe Pace, who is listed as a co-starter with freshman Will Shipley on this week's depth chart.

Three Tigers were listed as day-to-day by Swinney on Sunday in co-starter center Mason Trotter, starting right guard Will Putnam backup running back Phil Mafah.

See how the rosters compare below (Louisville's Kei'Trel Clark was announced as out for the season today by the school):