DeAndre Hopkins to have knee surgery

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre "Nuk" Hopkins will have surgery on his knee to repair his severely torn MCL after getting a second opinion on Thursday.

Hopkins suffered the knee injury during Monday's loss to the Rams.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Hopkins' rehab is likely to take at least six weeks of recovery time. There is a chance he could make it back this season if the Cardinals make a deep playoff push.

He has 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns for the season.