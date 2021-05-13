DeAndre Hopkins to be featured on new cereal for charity

DeAndre Hopkins will be featured on cereal boxes soon to help fund a cause special to Hopkins and his mother, Sabrina Greenlee.

As a survivor of domestic violence, Greenlee is working with her son through the S.M.O.O.O.T.H. Foundation to "empower, educate, and equip survivors of domestic violence through acknowledging, preparing, and affirming their whole selves."

The cereal will be called "DeAndre's HOP BOX" and is billed to be similar to Honey Nut Cheerios, with Hopkins on the cover, side panels featuring Hopkins and Greenlee, and opportunities to win autographs and more on the back per TMZ. Proceeds from the sales will go to the foundation.

It will on store shelves in Hopkins' current home with the Arizona Cardinals and on sale online by August, by an outlet that features cereals for JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Doug Flutie and Tyler Herro.

Hopkins matched donations to the foundation earlier this week for a 10,000 gift from the organization for the Pickens County Shelter of Hope.

Hopkins has been a Pro Bowl selection five of the last six seasons and first-team All-Pro 2017-19. He has just over 10,000 career receiving yards in the NFL with 60 touchdowns.

The Daniel High School (SC) product left Clemson tied for the school career receiving TDs mark (27).