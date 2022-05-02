DeAndre Hopkins releases statement after his six-game suspension
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 2, Mon 21:47
Hopkins received a six-game suspension (Joe Camporeale - USA Today Sports)
Hopkins received a six-game suspension (Joe Camporeale - USA Today Sports)

The NFL announced a six-game suspension for former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

"In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn't careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down.

"I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it."

Hopkins had a knee injury that limited him to only 10 games last season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson special teams duo gets NFL minicamp invites
Clemson special teams duo gets NFL minicamp invites
DeAndre Hopkins team releases statement on NFL performance-enhancing drug suspension
DeAndre Hopkins team releases statement on NFL performance-enhancing drug suspension
DeAndre Hopkins releases statement after his six-game suspension
DeAndre Hopkins releases statement after his six-game suspension
DeAndre Hopkins being suspended for six games due to policy violation
DeAndre Hopkins being suspended for six games due to policy violation
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest