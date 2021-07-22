DeAndre Hopkins questions his NFL future after new memo about COVID-19 vaccine

Some massive news being reported on Thursday about the upcoming NFL season.

A memo was sent out to all the NFL teams that if a game can not be rescheduled because of a COVID-19 outbreak because of an unvaccinated player, then the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with the loss.

"If a game is cancelled/postponed because a club cannot play due to a Covid spike among or resulting from its non-vaccinated players/staff, then the burden of the cancellation or delay will fall on the club experiencing the Covid infection," the memo states. "We will seek to minimize the burden on the opposing club or clubs. If a club cannot play due to a Covid spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams."

NFL is not planning to add another week to the schedule to make up any games.

"We do not anticipate adding a '19th week' to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season."

Several NFL players including former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins have voiced their concerns on social media that the league is basically forcing them to get the vaccine if they want to play or risk hurting their team.

"Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL," Hopkins tweeted.

According to the memo, non-vaccinated players/staffers that test positive will still require a 10-day isolation like the 2020 protocols.

Here’s more from today’s memo, which also says the team responsible for a canceled game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Q86a2WcG1K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins with a big statement on today’s news… pic.twitter.com/YSt4uG8NUe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2021

Update: Hopkins has since deleted this tweet.

Freedom? — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 22, 2021

Teams had outbreaks all last year and the league still got there money on Sundays right? So now they just will get it and say we forfit. https://t.co/wlSSpGNuSI — Dj Reader (@Djread98) July 22, 2021