DeAndre Hopkins being suspended for six games due to policy violation
by - 2022 May 2, Mon 16:20
DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury last year and called it a "wake-up call." (USA TODAY Sports/Robert Hanashiro)
ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported on Monday that former Clemson receiver and current All-Pro Arizona Cardinals target DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended for six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins is coming off of dealing with a long-term injury for the first time in his pro career, suffering a knee injury that cut his season short to 10 games in 2021.

The three-time All-Pro had played at least 15 games per season up to last season with an average of 1,251 yards on 93 catches with eight touchdowns per year.

He called the injury experience "a wake-up call."

"It was very unusual," Hopkins said of the missing action. "It was a great experience though. It was a wake-up call for me to take care of the body and do certain things as you're getting older. I'm going into year 10, so for me it was something that's going to motivate me to do better next year. Hopefully I'm better than I ever was in year 10."

Schefter hinted that the Cardinals knew of the suspension when trading for Marquise Brown during the NFL draft last week.

