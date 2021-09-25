Dave Doeren on win over Clemson: "The curse is broken"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren finally beat Clemson as his team upset No. 9 Clemson in double-overtime on Saturday.

Doeren spoke to the media following the contest on the big-time ACC win.

"A heck of a ballgame," he said. "So proud of our players and the way that they played tonight. I don't think the scoreboard is indicative of how we played. I thought we controlled the ball, won the line of scrimmage, and didn't flinch."

Doeren thought there must be a curse on his team after losing to Clemson eight straight times.

"Really proud of them. The curse is broken NC State fans finally. Been here nine years and seen some crazy stuff."