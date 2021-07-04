Darren Rovell thinks Arch Manning could make $10 million as college freshman

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

5-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is one of the hottest prospects in the recruiting world.

Some of the schools in the hunt for his services include Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia.

Sports Business reporter Darren Rovell believes that Manning could be a very wealthy man early in his collegiate career because of the new NIL rules.

"Arch Manning, I could see making $10 Million as a freshman in college," Rovell said.

"Everyone who had Peyton and Eli are going to want to sign him,” Rovell said. “There’s no one really coming up now that you see. He’s the guy who you say is going to go to college and just blow this thing up. That’s the guy that I think of, but he’s got two years to go."

This should be very interesting to watch it all unfold as star players will be able to capitalize financially on their fame much more than before.

"Arch Manning I could see making $10 Million as a freshman in college."



-@DarrenRovell joined us to discuss NCAA NIL rules



For Darren's full appearance: https://t.co/7BcyBRTeNH pic.twitter.com/fhrEk2Ilk0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 1, 2021

Manning at Dabo Swinney Football camp in June: