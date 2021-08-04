Darien Rencher gets engaged to his girlfriend

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Love is in the air as the college football season is almost here.

Clemson running back Darien Rencher made one of the biggest plays of his life recently as he asked his girlfriend Mackenzie Wilburn to marry him.

She said YES!

Congratulations to the young couple on their engagement from everyone at TigerNet.com.

In case you missed it, Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas recently got engaged to his girlfriend too.

best day of my life pic.twitter.com/Pcm6ezfHtH — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) August 4, 2021