Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's good to be young and uber-talented.

19-year-old soccer phenom Tanner Tessmann of FC Dallas has joined Serie A's Venezia on Thursday.

"Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible, and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there," Tessmann said in a press release. "I'm excited for this new experience. It's going to be a good journey. This is not a goodbye. It's an 'I'll see you soon.'"

ESPN is reporting that the transfer was worth close to 4.1 million, according to their sources.

Tessmann was a former Clemson football signee who was interested in kicking field goals at Clemson but signed a deal with MLS's FC Dallas before the 2020 season.

He is also Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's godson.

In total, Tessman played in 26 MLS games before getting transferred to Italy's Serie A.

If you would like to follow Tessman's journey with Venezia, their season kicks off against Napoli on Aug. 22 and can be seen on CBS Sports.