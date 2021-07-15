Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, July 15, 2021, 5:05 PM
Tessman should have a tremendous pro career
Tessman should have a tremendous pro career

It's good to be young and uber-talented.

19-year-old soccer phenom Tanner Tessmann of FC Dallas has joined Serie A's Venezia on Thursday.

"Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible, and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there," Tessmann said in a press release. "I'm excited for this new experience. It's going to be a good journey. This is not a goodbye. It's an 'I'll see you soon.'"

ESPN is reporting that the transfer was worth close to 4.1 million, according to their sources.

Tessmann was a former Clemson football signee who was interested in kicking field goals at Clemson but signed a deal with MLS's FC Dallas before the 2020 season.

He is also Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's godson.

In total, Tessman played in 26 MLS games before getting transferred to Italy's Serie A.

If you would like to follow Tessman's journey with Venezia, their season kicks off against Napoli on Aug. 22 and can be seen on CBS Sports.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson commits, targets make moves in new ESPN300 for 2022 class
Clemson commits, targets make moves in new ESPN300 for 2022 class
Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking
Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking
Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC
Dabo Swinney's godson joins Venezia FC
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest