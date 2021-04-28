Dabo Swinney to compete in 2021 Peach Bowl Challenge

Press Release by

Greensboro, Ga. (April 27, 2021) – A field of 19 current and former college football coaches is set to compete in the 14th annual Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament May 3-4 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta. The coaches will be competing for a share of the $320,000 scholarship and charity purse.

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features four former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won three national championships, 30 FBS conference championships and boast 2,039 career wins.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will feature coaches competing in teams over two days of competition. Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $8.4 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

“Many of these current and retired coaches have participated in our Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. This is our chance to give back to them for what they have done to help us grow and succeed – helping us meet our mission to be the country’s most charitable bowl organization,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “We can’t wait to see who comes out on top, but the real winners will be the charities these great coaches are playing for.”

The two-day tournament will be played in Ryder Cup format with Stableford scoring and will include 18-hole Chapman Scotch on Monday, followed by an 18-hole Two Man Scramble on Tuesday. This year’s event will also feature a Skills Challenge that includes bunker shot and chipping competitions.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include: