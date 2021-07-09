Dabo Swinney ranked No. 2 CFB coach by PFF, Ryan Day not in top 20

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Pro Football Focus released its latest college football coach rankings and has a familiar duo leading the pack.

Long-time Alabama head coach Nick Saban is ranked the top coach in the land followed by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

PFF really likes the job that Swinney has done since getting the head coaching gig.

"You could make the case that Swinney is No. 1 because the turnaround he pulled with this Clemson program is almost unheard of," PFF wrote. "It feels so long ago now, but “Clemsoning” was a real thing, and the program could never get over the hump. And this is precisely why Dabo could be seen as more successful than Saban — the Clemson program is not an “important” program in college football’s history, unlike the Crimson Tide."

The rest of the coaching rankings consisted of Kirby Smart at No. 3, followed by Lincoln Riley, Pat Fitzgerald, Matt Campbell, Kyle Whittingham, Lance Leipold, Mack Brown, Jamey Chadwell, Brian Kelly, Mark Stoops, Luke Fickell, Tom Allen, Jeff Monken, James Franklin, Billy Napier, and P.J. Fleck.

This is pretty funny that Day was left off the rankings as he actually has a 9-2 record against other coaches in this list.

PFF must think that the Buckeyes have way too much talent for how they have played over the last couple of years. Regardless, I bet this really upset all the different Ohio State message boards that believe Day is an elite coach.