Dabo Swinney ranked highly in Sporting News' top coaches

TigerNet Staff by

Sporting News released its latest college football coaches ranking and there's a familiar top-two.

Fresh off another national title run, Alabama's Nick Saban tops the 25-coach ranking, while the opposing coach who's bested him in the title game twice -- Clemson's Dabo Swinney -- is No. 2.

"Six straight ACC championships led to six straight CFP appearances, and Swinney continues to lead a Golden Era for Clemson football," Sporting News' Bill Bender writes. "The CFP losses to LSU and Ohio State the last two seasons were eye-opening, but the Tigers bring back a more-experienced roster that can prove it in the season opener against Georgia. This is still the most-likely team to reach the CFP given its dominance over the rest of the ACC."

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is next on the list, followed by Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher in the top-5.

The lone opposing coach on the Clemson schedule this season checks in at No. 7, in Georgia's Kirby Smart.