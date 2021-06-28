Dabo Swinney ranked highly in Sporting News' top coaches
by - Monday, June 28, 2021, 1:46 PM
Swinney looks to add another set of trophies to Clemson's collection in the 2021-22 campaign.
Swinney looks to add another set of trophies to Clemson's collection in the 2021-22 campaign.

Sporting News released its latest college football coaches ranking and there's a familiar top-two.

Fresh off another national title run, Alabama's Nick Saban tops the 25-coach ranking, while the opposing coach who's bested him in the title game twice -- Clemson's Dabo Swinney -- is No. 2.

"Six straight ACC championships led to six straight CFP appearances, and Swinney continues to lead a Golden Era for Clemson football," Sporting News' Bill Bender writes. "The CFP losses to LSU and Ohio State the last two seasons were eye-opening, but the Tigers bring back a more-experienced roster that can prove it in the season opener against Georgia. This is still the most-likely team to reach the CFP given its dominance over the rest of the ACC."

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is next on the list, followed by Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher in the top-5.

The lone opposing coach on the Clemson schedule this season checks in at No. 7, in Georgia's Kirby Smart.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite defender commits to Clemson
Elite defender commits to Clemson
Herbstreit leaving Clemson football team
Herbstreit leaving Clemson football team
Clemson releases jersey numbers for 2021 freshman class
Clemson releases jersey numbers for 2021 freshman class
Former Clemson standout gives back to hometown
Former Clemson standout gives back to hometown
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest