Dabo Swinney ranked among 11 'most important people' to 2022 Playoff race

TigerNet Staff by

After an unexpected year off from the Playoff race, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are expected to be in the mix again.

247sports ranked the 11 most important people to the 2022 CFP edition and Swinney checked in at No. 3 on the list.

"Does Clemson coach Dabo Swinney have the guts this season to yank quarterback DJ Uiagalelei if the Tigers' passing game fails to show signs of improvement early? That could be the difference in Clemson going from a top-10 team to national championship-caliber midway through the campaign should the offense grow stale," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. "With two new coordinators this season, Swinney embarks on a new era without staff continuity for the first time in a decade. The championship mindset doesn't change, but subtle alterations in the game plan will be noticeable. After failing to reach the playoff in 2021, Clemson's hopes on getting back to a semifinal game hinge on Swinney and the decisions he'll make this fall with a talented bunch."

Another notable person on the list related to Clemson's run is Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke at No. 10, who comes to Death Valley in mid-November.

"The ACC Coastal is winnable for the Hurricanes in Mario Cristobal's first season and Miami would have one of those resume-building playoff wins if it takes out Texas A&M on the road in Week 3. Even if the Hurricanes lost to the Aggies, they will be favored in every contest the rest of the way except Clemson on Nov. 19. That could be the first of two games against the Tigers standing in the way of Van Dyke and this team's potential playoff berth," Crawford said.