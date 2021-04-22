Dabo Swinney on NFL opportunities: “Never say never to anything, but I love what I do”

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a guest on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin' podcast on Wednesday.

Swinney was asked about various topics, including the likelihood that he would ever take a coveted NFL head coaching job.

"I’ve said many times over the years you never say never to anything, but I love what I do," Swinney said. "I love where I am. I didn’t have any conversation with either of those teams (Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans). I’ve had opportunities with other teams over the past few years, real opportunities, but it has just not been the right thing for me. I just go by what the good Lord calls me to do. If that is something that comes down the road, you cross that bridge when it is."

Swinney loves nearly everything about Clemson.

"I love where I am," he said. "I love what I do. I love being in Clemson. I love my community here. I love these players. I’ve been here a long time. I am getting ready to start my 19th season here at Clemson - my 13th as the head coach. It’s been an awesome, awesome journey."

Swinney is realistic that coaches have very uncertain futures from year to year in football.

"But as I have said many times when I get asked the question, I just say never say never because who knows what going to come down the road," he said. "I think you always have to process those things in real-time. I just try to be great where my feet are, day in and day out. That’s really been my only focus. I didn’t have any conversations with either one of those teams about an opening there."

Swinney has an ultra-impressive 140-33 head coaching record at Clemson with seven ACC crowns and two National Championships.