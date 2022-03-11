Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
by - 2022 Mar 11, Fri 10:15
A look at a few possible menu items at Walk-On's
A look at a few possible menu items at Walk-On's

Baton Rouge, LA (March 11, 2022) – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a leading sports restaurant with an underdog culture, Louisiana-inspired menu and family-friendly atmosphere, announced today that two-time National Championship Head Coach Dabo Swinney will become its newest franchisee as part of a multi-restaurant development agreement in the Carolinas. Swinney is part of the Pavilion Group (affiliated with Pavilion Development Company) led by its President Rich Davies as well as retired Wells Fargo executive Kendall Alley. The second group led by Jason Sadowski (an existing Walk-On’s franchisee) has brought on partners including James Hutchens and pro running back Travis Etienne in specific markets.

“Being part of a great sports experience such as Walk-On’s was a no brainer for me as I believe in their core values and their connection to the community,” said Dabo Swinney. “Brandon Landry and the story behind Walk-On’s is something I resonate with as a former walk-on wide receiver. I am excited to join the Walk-On’s team and help bring that Louisiana flavor and hospitality to more markets across the Carolinas.”

Walk-On’s already calls the Carolinas home with restaurants in Fayetteville, NC, Wilmington, NC, and Myrtle Beach, SC. The group will soon announce the additional markets with multiple scheduled to open in 2022.

“Our business model is to develop multi-unit properties and take an ownership position in certain brands where we feel there is an attractive opportunity to create value as a strategic partner,” said Rich Davies, President and CEO of Pavilion Development Company. “We certainly feel that Walk-On’s presents that opportunity and we’re thrilled to become owners of such a thriving brand and develop it in a region that is primed for more sports-themed experiences.”

“With a two-time national championship head coach, a developer with years of experience building restaurants and a franchise operator with multiple Walk-On’s already in business joining forces, I’d call this the dream team,” said Brandon Landry, Founder & CEO of Walk-On’s. “We’re excited to see the brand grow in the Carolinas and bring more of the taste of Louisiana to the East Coast.”

This announcement follows a period of rapid growth and success for Walk-On’s with the system at $5 Million AUV, the forthcoming opening of Las Vegas restaurant and being named Entrepreneur’s “#1 Best Sports Bar Franchise” for the second consecutive year.

Comment on this story
Print   
Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
Hunter Renfrow living in Swinney’s basement while in Clemson
Hunter Renfrow living in Swinney’s basement while in Clemson
Mike Williams is ready to 'unleash' after landing mega-deal
Mike Williams is ready to 'unleash' after landing mega-deal
Game time change for Friday's Clemson-Northeastern baseball game
Game time change for Friday's Clemson-Northeastern baseball game
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 24) Author
spacer TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 GatorBowl
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Interesting Walk-ons has a nationwide NIL program to award
 geech72
spacer Huh?
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: Huh?
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Huh?
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: Huh?
 Fluxus
spacer Re: Huh?
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: Huh?
 rhettfla
spacer I just bought a bunch of coins from the Franklin mint
 geech72
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 GStiger
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 Greg5360
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 GStiger
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 TigerJS
spacer Is it irony or poetic justice?
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: Is it irony or poetic justice?
 GatorBowl
spacer Re: Is it irony or poetic justice?
 ColorofGrey
spacer HTH in advance...The development group is made up of
 tigermaniac®
spacer The Food sounds super but being involved in Restaurants has not
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Congratulations Dabo, ETN and Walk-On’s!
 Mike28712
spacer Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney joins Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux as a new franchisee
 HumbleServant®
spacer How long before Hunter Renfrow becomes a partner
 Mike28712
Read all 24 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest