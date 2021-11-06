Dabo Swinney interview on ACC Network: "You grow stronger from the struggle"

Clemson will have a tricky road test against Louisville on Saturday night (7:30 PM/ACCN).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the ACC Network on Saturday afternoon before the ACC showdown and talked about how adversity can sometimes makes things better in the long run.

"We had a rough September. We were in a position to win every game," Swinney said. "It has been some craziness that has happened all season with us. I have never quite experienced anything like it, but it will make us better."

Swinney wants his team to focus on finishing the season strong.

"I have always believed that you grow stronger from the struggle. Adversity makes us all better. You don't like it, but this team is getting better. Our focus is just to finish well and have a great November."

