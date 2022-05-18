Dabo Swinney drops in CBS Sports Power 5 coaches ranking

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney dropped in CBS Sports' Power 5 coach rankings this year, and one writer at the outlet isn't happy about it.

Swinney dropped behind Georgia's Kirby Smart to No. 3 overall, with Alabama's Nick Saban on top of the poll of writers from CBS Sports and 247Sports.

"This is the worst ranking of the year, and it's nothing but recency bias," Tom Fornelli said. "There are two coaches in the sport today who have won multiple national titles, and Swinney is one of them. He's won two at Clemson, but last season, in what's considered a "down year" by the standards Swinney himself set, the Tigers 'only' won 10 games and failed to win the ACC. Nevermind that it was the 11th straight season Swinney's Clemson team won 10+ games or the first time they'd failed to reach the College Football Playoff since 2014. I don't mean this as disrespect to Smart, who took Swinney's spot at No. 2, but this is a failure by my fellow panelists."

Smart jumped five spots year-to-year in the ranking.

The next-best from the ACC is Wake Forest's Dave Clawson (17), with Miami's Mario Cristobal (19), UNC's Mack Brown (20) and NC State's Dave Doeren (25) also in the top-25.