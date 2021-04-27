Dabo Swinney challenges Lane Kiffin to one-on-one matchup
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 7:58 AM
Yolett McPhee-McCuin is the women's basketball coach at Ole Miss who once was an assistant women's basketball coach at Clemson.

On Monday, McPhee-McCuin had a Facetime conversation with Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and the end result was Swinney challenging Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin to a game of one-on-one hoops.

"Hey @Lane_Kiffin, my guy Dabo told me to tell you he’ll take you on for a 1 v 1 in Basketball anytime, anyplace," she said to Kiffin. "I told him my money is on you, big dawg!"

Kiffin replied OK, to the matchup.

"You know it, Coach Yo! Let’s make it happen, Dabo #ComeToTheSip for a matchup."

In full disclosure, I have played basketball with Swinney on several occasions.

Kiffin better get in the gym ASAP and practice because Swinney has legit three-point range, can handle the rock, and competes hard on the basketball court.

If Kiffin doesn't bring his A-game, Swinney will get the win easily despite being six years older, in my opinion.

