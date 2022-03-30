Cuteness alert: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa show off new puppy
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 30, Wed 09:26
Mr. Jones has his forever home with the Lawrence family
Some doggy news this morning for Clemson fans.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marisa announced on Instagram their new four-legged family member Mr. Jones.

The puppy will join their other dog Indi who doesn't seem that excited that he is getting a new companion in the photo.

Look for Lawrence to have a standout second season with the Jaguars as they have added some pieces on offense and, more importantly, removed Urban Meyer and his toxic energy.

