Cuteness alert: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa show off new puppy
|2022 Mar 30, Wed 09:26- -
Some doggy news this morning for Clemson fans.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marisa announced on Instagram their new four-legged family member Mr. Jones.
The puppy will join their other dog Indi who doesn't seem that excited that he is getting a new companion in the photo.
Look for Lawrence to have a standout second season with the Jaguars as they have added some pieces on offense and, more importantly, removed Urban Meyer and his toxic energy.
