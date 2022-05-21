Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Crypto economy has had an estimated loss of $300 billion with Luna and TerraUSA cryptocurrencies crashing down as failed speculative products.

NFL stars are not struggling as hard as everyday folk with their financial situation but the losses of money is staggering for some players including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In 2021, Lawrence signed a deal with Blockfolio to convert his $22,630,055 million signing bonus into cryptocurrency. According to Action Network, the same bonus is worth only an estimated $9.3 million.

There are other players such as Russell Okung that have been paid mostly by Bitcoin, and currently, it has backfired financially.

The crypto and stock market have been wildly volatile of late, so please be careful out there as it should remain a bumpy ride as long as inflation remains high.

Warning: Do not take financial guidance from anyone on TigerNet.com, including me, for financial advice. I am not a financial advisor, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn.