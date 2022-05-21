Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 21, Sat 11:53
Lawrence is hoping that his crypto coins bounce back in 2022 (Robert Scheer - USA Today Sports)
Lawrence is hoping that his crypto coins bounce back in 2022 (Robert Scheer - USA Today Sports)

The Crypto economy has had an estimated loss of $300 billion with Luna and TerraUSA cryptocurrencies crashing down as failed speculative products.

NFL stars are not struggling as hard as everyday folk with their financial situation but the losses of money is staggering for some players including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In 2021, Lawrence signed a deal with Blockfolio to convert his $22,630,055 million signing bonus into cryptocurrency. According to Action Network, the same bonus is worth only an estimated $9.3 million.

There are other players such as Russell Okung that have been paid mostly by Bitcoin, and currently, it has backfired financially.

The crypto and stock market have been wildly volatile of late, so please be careful out there as it should remain a bumpy ride as long as inflation remains high.

Warning: Do not take financial guidance from anyone on TigerNet.com, including me, for financial advice. I am not a financial advisor, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
ACC reported record revenue share for schools in '21 fiscal year
ACC reported record revenue share for schools in '21 fiscal year
4-star CB commits to Clemson
4-star CB commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 58) Author
spacer TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 TigerNet News
spacer My own modest 401K has been in a prolonged trainwreck as
 76er®
spacer It's transitory, errr Putin's fault, errr covid, err
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: My own modest 401K has been in a prolonged trainwreck as
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: My own modest 401K has been in a prolonged trainwreck as
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Once Nixon depegged the dollar from gold …
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: My own modest 401K has been in a prolonged trainwreck as
 spiderman_x10®
spacer This is the front desk,
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Don't put all of your (bonus) eggs in one basket.***
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: Don't put all of your (bonus) eggs in one basket.***
 ClemsonTigers44
spacer Re: Don't put all of your (bonus) eggs in one basket.***
 CU1976
spacer Re: Don't put all of your (bonus) eggs in one basket.***
 tigerband1®
spacer Ouch
 glennjamin182®
spacer Re: Ouch
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer I don’t get this crypto junk, reasons:
 OhWiseOne®
spacer Corona beer is a better investment.....
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: I don’t get this crypto junk, reasons:
 LeonTrotsky®
spacer Re: I don’t get this crypto junk, reasons:
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: I don’t get this crypto junk, reasons:
 stodd1515®
spacer Re: I don’t get this crypto junk, reasons:
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: I don’t get this crypto junk, reasons:
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 LCTiger97
spacer Clickbait from the action network site
 geech72
spacer Re: Clickbait from the action network site
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 jarheadtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 BerlinSPY73®
spacer He did this is part of an endorsement it sounds like so my guess
 ctigers90
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 LeonTrotsky®
spacer Other than inflation, stock market, babies going hungry,
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: Other than inflation, stock market, babies going hungry,
 nctiger622
spacer Re: Other than inflation, stock market, babies going hungry,
 tiger kid®
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 aroseforthehall
spacer Let's go Brandon! And the horse he rode in on****
 partsunknown
spacer I’m a millionaire
 Ucel74
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 Gumby®
spacer Swap for carbon credits instead of cash?****
 partsunknown
spacer Re: Swap for carbon credits instead of cash?****
 Gumby®
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 tiger kid®
spacer Bond market will give a 7% yield now and ..
 OhWiseOne®
spacer et tu Tigernet?
 SocMan2®
spacer Where were his parents? And why was he not listening to them
 Neal in NC®
spacer How about do both?
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: Where were his parents? And why was he not listening to them
 Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 profuscious
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 Spillerelite®
spacer So that's a Strong Recommendation on crypto?****
 partsunknown
spacer Hate this happened to TL but hopefully it'll serve as a cautionary tale
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 RRTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 Noodle
spacer Sorry not sorry. Shouldn’t have trusted the Matt Damon commercials***
 nkickha
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 Tigerlife2005
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 spiderman_x10®
spacer What's the fastest way to make $9.3 million in crypto?
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: TNET: Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
 Valley Boy
Read all 58 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest