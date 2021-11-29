Cowboys player suspended for punching former Clemson lineman after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was suspended for two games for throwing a punch at former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard John Simpson on Sunday.

The Raiders won the game in overtime and Hill is shown catching Simpson off-guard with the punch while Simpson had his helmet on. Simpson was then restrained by teammates as Hill retreated away.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport initially reported Sunday that Hill wouldn't face suspension but could be fined. Hill is appealing the suspension.

"After the Las Vegas Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on November 25, you engaged in conduct that this office considers unnecessary roughness and displays a lack of sportsmanship. Specifically, as both teams were shaking hands, you waited more than 50 seconds for your opponent at the 50-yard line. When you located him, you then walked toward him in the opposite direction of your locker room. You both engaged in a verbal chest-to-chest confrontation which you escalated by throwing an open hand punch to his facemask, forcible enough to cause your opponent's helmet to come off," the NFL suspension letter to Hill said.

Watch the incident below:

