Construction set to begin at Memorial Stadium

CU Athletic Communications by

Construction on the WestZone Concourse Club and the new video board are scheduled to begin at Clemson Memorial Stadium in the coming days. The project is scheduled to be completed prior to the 2022 football season.

As part of the work being done on the east side of the stadium, Howard’s Rock and its pedestal have been removed from its perch atop the Hill and moved to a secure location. A portion of Williamson Road near Memorial Stadium will be reduced to one lane beginning Nov. 29, with a portion to be closed entirely during Winter break, after which traffic will return to one lane until the project’s end.