Construction set to begin at Memorial Stadium
by - Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 9:14 AM
Photo via: Mark Mcinnis
Photo via: Mark Mcinnis

Construction on the WestZone Concourse Club and the new video board are scheduled to begin at Clemson Memorial Stadium in the coming days. The project is scheduled to be completed prior to the 2022 football season.

As part of the work being done on the east side of the stadium, Howard’s Rock and its pedestal have been removed from its perch atop the Hill and moved to a secure location. A portion of Williamson Road near Memorial Stadium will be reduced to one lane beginning Nov. 29, with a portion to be closed entirely during Winter break, after which traffic will return to one lane until the project’s end.

Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest