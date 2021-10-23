College GameDay predicts Clemson-Pitt
by - 2021 Oct 23, Sat 12:06
DJ Uiagalelei will be down some key receivers and has a young corps to work with in Pittsburgh.
DJ Uiagalelei will be down some key receivers and has a young corps to work with in Pittsburgh.

Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) looks to spring the upset at No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0) Saturday afternoon as an underdog for the first time in five seasons against an ACC opponent.

Heading into the 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ESPN, the Tigers are a 3.5-point underdog.

ESPN’s College GameDay made its predictions for the crucial conference matchup Saturday morning.

Desmond Howard: Pitt

Celebrity guest picker Bill Walton: Pitt

Lee Corso: Pitt

Kirk Herbstreit: Pitt

