College GameDay predicts Clemson-Pitt
|2021 Oct 23, Sat 12:06-
Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) looks to spring the upset at No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0) Saturday afternoon as an underdog for the first time in five seasons against an ACC opponent.
Heading into the 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ESPN, the Tigers are a 3.5-point underdog.
ESPN’s College GameDay made its predictions for the crucial conference matchup Saturday morning.
Desmond Howard: Pitt
Celebrity guest picker Bill Walton: Pitt
Lee Corso: Pitt
Kirk Herbstreit: Pitt
