Clemson's updated odds to win the ACC
by - Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 4:10 PM
Clemson looks to recover from its first ACC loss this season Saturday at home versus Boston College..
Clemson football is still the favorite in the ACC.

Clemson (-150) stays on top of the odds despite a 27-21 double OT loss at NC State last Saturday, while the Wolfpack, with their head-to-head advantage now in the Atlantic Division standings, is next-best (+600).

Teams in the Coastal make up the next few with Virginia Tech (+800), Miami (+1100), North Carolina (+1500) and Pittsburgh (+2000).

Division foe Wake Forest has the next-best odds after that (+2000).

Florida State, already sitting at 0-2 in the ACC, has by far the worst odds at +50000.

ESPN's FPI gives Clemson a 28.2% chance to win the league, with NC State next (24.5), then Pitt (18.3), Miami (8.5), Wake Forest (6.4) and Virginia Tech (5.2).

Clemson has won the ACC each of the last six seasons and seven times under Dabo Swinney from the 2011 campaign-on.

The Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC) return to conference action hosting Boston College (4-0, 0-0)

