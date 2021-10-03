Clemson's school-best AP poll streak is over
by - Sunday, October 3, 2021, 2:09 PM
Clemson's school-best AP poll streak is over

Clemson's longest-ever streak in the Associated Press top-25 is over.

The AP top-25 dropped the Tigers out for the first time since 2014 after the less-than-convincing 19-13 win over BC at home Saturday. Clemson had been ranked in a school-best 107 AP polls in a row, which was the second-longest active streak (Alabama, 218).

Eight ranked teams lost over the weekend, with four coming against ranked foes and four versus unranked. Clemson was one of five teams ranked last week (No. 25) to win a game by one score.

The new entrants to this week's poll were Texas (21), Arizona State (22), SMU (24) and San Diego State (25). Alabama was ranked No. 1 again (53 first-place votes), followed by Georgia (9), Iowa, Penn State and Cincinnati.

Clemson's longest previous AP poll run was 50 weeks (twice).

The Tigers were ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday.

Clemson is off this next weekend before returning to action on Friday, Oct. 15, at Syracuse.

New poll

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Uiagalelei returns to empty Death Valley after midnight to practice
Uiagalelei returns to empty Death Valley after midnight to practice
Clemson drops in latest Coaches Poll
Clemson drops in latest Coaches Poll
Clemson's school-best AP poll streak is over
Clemson's school-best AP poll streak is over
By the numbers: Tigers enter bye week with plenty to improve
By the numbers: Tigers enter bye week with plenty to improve
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest