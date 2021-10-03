Clemson's school-best AP poll streak is over

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's longest-ever streak in the Associated Press top-25 is over.

The AP top-25 dropped the Tigers out for the first time since 2014 after the less-than-convincing 19-13 win over BC at home Saturday. Clemson had been ranked in a school-best 107 AP polls in a row, which was the second-longest active streak (Alabama, 218).

Eight ranked teams lost over the weekend, with four coming against ranked foes and four versus unranked. Clemson was one of five teams ranked last week (No. 25) to win a game by one score.

The new entrants to this week's poll were Texas (21), Arizona State (22), SMU (24) and San Diego State (25). Alabama was ranked No. 1 again (53 first-place votes), followed by Georgia (9), Iowa, Penn State and Cincinnati.

Clemson's longest previous AP poll run was 50 weeks (twice).

The Tigers were ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll on Sunday.

Clemson is off this next weekend before returning to action on Friday, Oct. 15, at Syracuse.

New poll