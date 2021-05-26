Clemson's over/under regular season win total betting line is set

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The 2021 college football season will be here in just a few short months.

During this downtime, DraftKings has released on Tuesday their season win totals for the upcoming season.

Four teams have a win total projection of at least 11 wins, with Alabama (11.5), Clemson (11.5), Ohio State (11), and Oklahoma (11).

Other teams that had double-digit win projections include Georgia, Coastal Carolina, UNC, and Cincinnati.

Other ACC win totals included Boston College (7), Virginia Tech (7), Pittsburgh (7), Wake Forest (6.5), Louisville (6.5), Virginia (6), North Carolina State (6), Florida State (5.5), Georgia Tech (4.5), Duke (3.5), Syracuse (3).

Clemson's rival South Carolina had a dismal 3.5 win projection for the upcoming season.