Clemson's over/under regular season win total betting line is set
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 8:34 PM
Uiagalelei has been impressive during his young career (ACC photo)
Uiagalelei has been impressive during his young career (ACC photo)

The 2021 college football season will be here in just a few short months.

During this downtime, DraftKings has released on Tuesday their season win totals for the upcoming season.

Four teams have a win total projection of at least 11 wins, with Alabama (11.5), Clemson (11.5), Ohio State (11), and Oklahoma (11).

Other teams that had double-digit win projections include Georgia, Coastal Carolina, UNC, and Cincinnati.

Other ACC win totals included Boston College (7), Virginia Tech (7), Pittsburgh (7), Wake Forest (6.5), Louisville (6.5), Virginia (6), North Carolina State (6), Florida State (5.5), Georgia Tech (4.5), Duke (3.5), Syracuse (3).

Clemson's rival South Carolina had a dismal 3.5 win projection for the upcoming season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Former Clemson DB set to transfer to opener opponent Georgia
Report: Former Clemson DB set to transfer to opener opponent Georgia
Bears reportedly interested in former Clemson DB
Bears reportedly interested in former Clemson DB
Clemson basketball announces another transfer addition
Clemson basketball announces another transfer addition
LOOK: New locker room for Clemson men's basketball
LOOK: New locker room for Clemson men's basketball
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest