Clemson's nation-leading top-5 AP Poll streak snapped
by - 2021 Sep 7, Tue 14:07
Clemson fell from No. 3 to No. 6 to drop out of the Associated Press Top-5 for the first time in 58 polls -- snapping a nation-leading streak after Saturday's 10-3 loss to previous-No. 5 Georgia.

Alabama, which now owns the best top-5 run at 19 in a row, strengthened its grip on the top spot with 59 first-place votes after a 44-13 decimation of Miami in Atlanta. Georgia is the new No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the top-5. Behind Clemson in the top-10 are Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Iowa State and Iowa. The next-highest-ranked 0-1 team is Wisconsin at No. 18.

All three preseason ranked ACC teams fell with Virginia Tech topping UNC 17-10. Miami dropped to 22nd and UNC to 24th, while Virginia Tech debuted at No. 19.

Clemson is tied with Alabama for the most top-10 rankings in a row (95).

Dabo Swinney's Tigers also ranked No. 6 in the Coaches Poll Tuesday.

Others receiving votes:

TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, Brigham Young 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1

