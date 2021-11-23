Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson's win over No. 10 Wake Forest last week reset the bowl projections this week, with another Sunshine State destination in mind: Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl.

The bowl pits the ACC versus the Big 12 at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 29 in a 5:45 p.m. ET ESPN broadcast start.

The Athletic projects Clemson-Kansas State there ($), as does CBS Sports, College Football News and Brett McMurphy at the Action Network.

USA TODAY pegs a matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones there.

ESPN did depart from Orlando picks with one for San Diego's Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28 vs. Washington State) and another for the Gator (Dec. 31 vs. Miss. State; $). 247Sports has another Gator prediction against Arkansas.

Sporting News picks a Penn State-Clemson meeting for the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

Clemson still has a shot at a New Year's Six bowl if NC State and Wake Forest lose this weekend and the Tigers win an ACC title game rematch with Pittsburgh.

The last non-New Year's Six bowl for Clemson was the previous version of the Cheez-It Bowl, a 40-6 Russell Athletic Bowl win over Oklahoma in 2014.