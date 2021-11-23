Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear
by - Staff Writer - Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 1:20 PM
Clemson has won its last four and six of the last seven games.
Clemson has won its last four and six of the last seven games.

Clemson's win over No. 10 Wake Forest last week reset the bowl projections this week, with another Sunshine State destination in mind: Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl.

The bowl pits the ACC versus the Big 12 at Camping World Stadium on Dec. 29 in a 5:45 p.m. ET ESPN broadcast start.

The Athletic projects Clemson-Kansas State there ($), as does CBS Sports, College Football News and Brett McMurphy at the Action Network.

USA TODAY pegs a matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones there.

ESPN did depart from Orlando picks with one for San Diego's Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28 vs. Washington State) and another for the Gator (Dec. 31 vs. Miss. State; $). 247Sports has another Gator prediction against Arkansas.

Sporting News picks a Penn State-Clemson meeting for the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

Clemson still has a shot at a New Year's Six bowl if NC State and Wake Forest lose this weekend and the Tigers win an ACC title game rematch with Pittsburgh.

The last non-New Year's Six bowl for Clemson was the previous version of the Cheez-It Bowl, a 40-6 Russell Athletic Bowl win over Oklahoma in 2014.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 23) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear
 TigerNet News
spacer I'd love to play Florida in the Gator Bowl***
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: I'd love to play Florida in the Gator Bowl***
 Clemgalalways®
spacer all the gators are opting out from a bowl
 Willmo®
spacer I’d like to see game vs Miss St and Leach offense
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: I’d like to see game vs Miss St and Leach offense
 ddclemson
spacer I think Charlie Whitehurst is STILL hurting from being
 76er®
spacer Re: I think Charlie Whitehurst is STILL hurting from being
 darkhuntingtiger
spacer For bonus steak knife points, who was Texas Tech's QB that
 76er®
spacer Cliff Cingsbury***
 Centennial Tiger
spacer Demarets for bad speling, but, close enough for govmint
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear
 NorthTexasTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear
 Valley Boy
spacer A matchup in Charlotte with Penn St would be amazing!
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear
 Dutchman
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear
 momartiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear
 momartiger
spacer We are bowl eligible. Not to rehash your thread.
 CUGRAD1980®
spacer Re: We are bowl eligible. Not to rehash your thread.
 Rw43
spacer Re: We are bowl eligible. Not to rehash your thread.
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's bowl picture getting a little more clear
 darkhuntingtiger
spacer If no ACC Championship then my vote goes to
 PeppaTiger
spacer Re: If no ACC Championship then my vote goes to
 Hambone
spacer Re: If no ACC Championship then my vote goes to
 darkhuntingtiger
Read all 23 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest