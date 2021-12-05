|
Clemson's bowl destination, opponent announced
|Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3:18 PM-
Clemson will take on a Big 12 foe for the first time since 2016 in postseason action.
The Tigers were officially announced Sunday as headed for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida versus Iowa State (7-5).
The game is set for a 5:45 p.m. ET ESPN broadcast start.
The Tigers and Cyclones will be meeting for the first time.
The last Clemson game versus a Big 12 opponent was the Tigers’ Jan. 1, 2016, Orange Bowl Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma, a 37-17 win.
After a five-game winning streak and tying for second in the Atlantic Division, Clemson (9-3) is appearing in a non-New Year’s Six Bowl for the first time since 2014, That was also versus Oklahoma, in the predecessor to the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, a 40-6 Russell Athletic Bowl win.
In the bowl portion of the schedule (excluding national championship), Clemson is 3-2 over the last five seasons.
I woke up feeling the cheesiest coach. Let’s gooooo! https://t.co/xVlXmYO9jM— BT (@btpotter10) December 5, 2021
OFFICIAL: No. 19 @ClemsonFB will play @CycloneFB in the 2021 @cheezit Bowl! #CheezItBowl— Cheez-It Bowl (@CheezItBowl) December 5, 2021
???: https://t.co/8CJyFl7a85 pic.twitter.com/OB7Je3VTh1